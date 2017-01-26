Japan praises Jamaican third-wave cof...

Japan praises Jamaican third-wave coffee industry

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- A statement by the ambassador of Japan to Jamaica praised the quality of Jamaican coffee and wished success to the Coffee Industry Board after devastating bush fires in 2015. The ambassador stated that he expected coffee trade between the two countries to grow, as the popularity of high-quality "third wave coffee"' in Japan was likely to mean that demand for Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee was likely to increase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,267 • Total comments across all topics: 278,302,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC