Japan praises Jamaican third-wave coffee industry

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- A statement by the ambassador of Japan to Jamaica praised the quality of Jamaican coffee and wished success to the Coffee Industry Board after devastating bush fires in 2015. The ambassador stated that he expected coffee trade between the two countries to grow, as the popularity of high-quality "third wave coffee"' in Japan was likely to mean that demand for Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee was likely to increase.

