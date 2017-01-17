Jamaica's Decade of Misery Is Almost ...

Jamaica's Decade of Misery Is Almost Over

Jamaica will finally recover from the global financial crisis this year after a decade of sluggish or negative growth, according to a forecast from the central bank. A stronger expansion in the U.S., Jamaica's biggest source of trade and remittances, will help the Caribbean economy expand as much as 3 percent in the next fiscal year, which starts in April, Bank of Jamaica Governor Brian Wynter said.

