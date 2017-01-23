Jamaica's cruise-shipping season begi...

Jamaica's cruise-shipping season begins on high

The Gleaner

Chairman of the National Cruise Council , Michael Belnavis, is describing the start of the cruise-shipping season as phenomenal, noting that the island's main ports have been seeing a huge increase in arrivals. According to Belnavis, the ports of Montego Bay, Falmouth and Ocho Rios have been simultaneously receiving almost two ships per day, a noticeable jump from what happened last season.

Chicago, IL

