Jamaica's C.B. Facey Foundation funds...

Jamaica's C.B. Facey Foundation funds six college tuitions

Six university students now have an easier way through college as their tuitions were fully covered by the C.B. Facey Foundation . The students were hosted to a handover luncheon at the boardroom of the Pan-Jamaican Investment Trust Limited in Kingston.

Chicago, IL

