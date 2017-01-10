Jamaicaa s relationship with Trinidad...

Jamaicaa s relationship with Trinidad and Tobago improving

Jamaica Observer

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith says that, since the intervention of the Government, there has been a 64 per cent decrease in the number of Jamaicans refused entry into Trinidad and Tobago. "We have experienced a 64 per cent reduction in Jamaicans refused entry between March and December 2016, as well as reduced complaints of mistreatment," Senator Johnson Smith told a press conference at her ministry in New Kingston, yesterday.

Chicago, IL

