Jamaicaa s Diaspora and the football programme

Back in the latter half of the 19th century and well into the 20th, Jamaicans flocked to Central America and Cuba to work on infrastructural projects, including the Panama Canal, as well as in agriculture on banana and sugar estates. Eventually, over the last 70 years especially, North America and Britain have become destinations of choice for Jamaicans seeking a better life.
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
