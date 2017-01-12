Jamaica to host UN tourism conference
The United Nations World Tourism Organization is celebrating sustainable tourism this year, and Jamaica is to host the major event on the programme the International Conference on Sustainable Tourism. The Jamaica Observer has been reliably informed that the event will be staged between November 27 and 29 in the city of Montego Bay.
