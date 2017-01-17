Jamaica to host major international tourism conference

Jamaica's Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett signed an agreement on Monday at the Palacio Neptuno in Spain to host a major global conference to commemorate the 2017 United Nations World Tourism Organization's International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development. The event, which is a collaborative effort between the Government of Jamaica, international development firm Chemonics International and the UNWTO, will be staged from November 27 to 29 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

