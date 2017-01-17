Jamaica to host major international t...

Jamaica to host major international tourism conference

Jamaica Observer

Jamaica's Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett signed an agreement on Monday at the Palacio Neptuno in Spain to host a major global conference to commemorate the 2017 United Nations World Tourism Organization's International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development. The event, which is a collaborative effort between the Government of Jamaica, international development firm Chemonics International and the UNWTO, will be staged from November 27 to 29 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

Chicago, IL

