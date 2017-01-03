Jamaica till she old and grey

Trinidadian soca songstress Patrice Roberts had no problem jump-starting the Jamaican 2017 Carnival season as the headliner of the Bacchanal new year fete and band launch at Mas Camp, St Andrew, on Saturday. The veteran has been coming to Jamaica several years now and showed her confidence with a rousing 30-minute set.

