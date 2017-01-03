Jamaica Says U.S. And Others Are 'Poaching' Its Nurses
The exodus has forced Jamaican hospitals to reschedule some complex surgeries because of a lack of nursing staff on their wards. James Moss-Solomon, the chairman of the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, says the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom are, in his words, "poaching" Jamaica's most critical nurses.
