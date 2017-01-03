Jamaica Says U.S. And Others Are 'Poa...

Jamaica Says U.S. And Others Are 'Poaching' Its Nurses

The exodus has forced Jamaican hospitals to reschedule some complex surgeries because of a lack of nursing staff on their wards. James Moss-Solomon, the chairman of the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, says the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom are, in his words, "poaching" Jamaica's most critical nurses.

Chicago, IL

