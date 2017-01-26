Jamaica partners with Singapore to de...

Jamaica partners with Singapore to develop special economic zone

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is presented with books on the development of Singapore by Daniel Seah , Deputy Director, Singapore Corporation Enterprise during a meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister today. Looking on are: Audrey Sewell, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister; Diana Edwards, President, Jampro; Metry Seaga, Chairman, Special Economic Zone and Dr Eric Deans, CEO, Special Economic Zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,064 • Total comments across all topics: 278,298,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC