Jamaica partners with Singapore to develop special economic zone

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is presented with books on the development of Singapore by Daniel Seah , Deputy Director, Singapore Corporation Enterprise during a meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister today. Looking on are: Audrey Sewell, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister; Diana Edwards, President, Jampro; Metry Seaga, Chairman, Special Economic Zone and Dr Eric Deans, CEO, Special Economic Zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.