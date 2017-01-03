Jamaica looking for investors to run sugar company

KINGSTON, Jamaica The Jamaica government is seeking investors to take over the operations of the Monymusk Sugar Factory in Clarendon after the Pan-Caribbean Sugar Company Ltd - a subsidiary of Chinese-based Hua Lien International Holding Co Ltd - ceased operations after billions of dollars in losses. Last April, the company announced that it had recorded losses of $7.3 billion for 2015 following the $3.2-billion deficit it suffered the previous year.

