Jamaica looking for investors to run sugar company

3 hrs ago

KINGSTON, Jamaica The Jamaica government is seeking investors to take over the operations of the Monymusk Sugar Factory in Clarendon after the Pan-Caribbean Sugar Company Ltd - a subsidiary of Chinese-based Hua Lien International Holding Co Ltd - ceased operations after billions of dollars in losses. Last April, the company announced that it had recorded losses of $7.3 billion for 2015 following the $3.2-billion deficit it suffered the previous year.

Chicago, IL

