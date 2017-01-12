Jamaica has competitive edge in medic...

Jamaica has competitive edge in medical tourism - Ramocan

Jamaica's high commissioner to the United Kingdom , George Ramocan, says the island has a competitive edge in attracting investment in medical tourism. "Jamaica's burgeoning dental sector provides services at relatively lower cost for equal quality of care, and Jamaica's diagnostic service offers a range of imaging and blood services at a significantly reduced cost," he pointed out.

