Jamaica commemorates 1907 earthquake

Olivia Grange , minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport, and opposition leader, Portia Simpson-Miller lay a wreath at the 110th Anniversary ceremony for 1907 Kingston Earthquake at Bumper Hall, Greenwich Town in Kingston recently. The importance of public awareness and preparedness was highlighted during a ceremony on Friday to mark the 110th anniversary of the 1907 Kingston earthquake that claimed more than 1,000 lives and left a trail of destruction in its wake.

