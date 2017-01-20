Jamaica commemorates 1907 earthquake
Olivia Grange , minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport, and opposition leader, Portia Simpson-Miller lay a wreath at the 110th Anniversary ceremony for 1907 Kingston Earthquake at Bumper Hall, Greenwich Town in Kingston recently. The importance of public awareness and preparedness was highlighted during a ceremony on Friday to mark the 110th anniversary of the 1907 Kingston earthquake that claimed more than 1,000 lives and left a trail of destruction in its wake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC