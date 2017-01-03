Jamaica, China sign agreement to buil...

Jamaica, China sign agreement to build childrena s hospital in MoBay

Read more: Jamaica Observer

The governments of Jamaica and China yesterday signed an agreement for the construction of a 220-bed hospital for children in Montego Bay, St James. The facility will be the first to be constructed in the island since the May Pen Hospital was built in the 1970s and will provide increased access to paediatric treatment and care.

Chicago, IL

