Jamaica Carnival 'back pon de road'

The event, relaunched last year with a mini road parade on Carnival Sunday, was well received and has stirred a new wave of expectations in the carnival arena. Come Sunday, April 23, paraders can look forward to be 'back pon de road' with the original Jamaica Carnival, now rebranded, repackaged and re-energised under the banner 'Out of Many, One Carnival'.

