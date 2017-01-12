Ja Int'l Trade Show - to boost growth - Wehby

Chairman of JAMPRO Senator Don Wehby says that Jamaica is well poised to achieve its economic growth targets of US$2.5 billion in exports by 2020. Addressing the official launch of the inaugural Jamaica International Exhibition at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, St James, on Wednesday, Wehby added that in manufacturing, agriculture, and tourism, Jamaica has the three sectors to make the goal a reality.

