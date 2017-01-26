Infinite Concrete donates bathrooms to Catherine Hall Primary
Principal of the Catherine Hall Primary and Infant School, Dudley Jennings, and Infinite Concrete's Denise Campbell cut the ribbon officially opening the newly refurbished bathrooms at the school. Sharing in the occasion are students of the institution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC