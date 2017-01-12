HGS celebrates opening of 4th customer service center in Jamaica
Kingston, Jamaica, Jan 17 : Hinduja Global Solutions Limited , a global leader in business process management, on Tuesday launched a fourth customer experience center in Kingston in Jamaica. The first phase of this expansion includes more than 500 new career opportunities to be filled in the first quarter of 2017, with the end target of 1,000 total employees for the center.
