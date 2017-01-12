HGS celebrates opening of 4th custome...

HGS celebrates opening of 4th customer service center in Jamaica

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Kingston, Jamaica, Jan 17 : Hinduja Global Solutions Limited , a global leader in business process management, on Tuesday launched a fourth customer experience center in Kingston in Jamaica. The first phase of this expansion includes more than 500 new career opportunities to be filled in the first quarter of 2017, with the end target of 1,000 total employees for the center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,152 • Total comments across all topics: 277,991,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC