Hanover hurting - Closed factories sh...

Hanover hurting - Closed factories shut off job opportunities for thousands

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Gleaner

The Lucea Cocoa Fermentary was damaged during Hurricane Gilbert in 1988 and was never resurrected. Many cocoa farmers in Hanover have since abandoned their farms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) 43 min Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,536 • Total comments across all topics: 278,429,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC