Gov't targets western crime - Holness announces operations split in New Year message

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced yesterday that the Government will split the police's western operational command in two, as part of his administration's new efforts to tackle the deepening problem of violent crime in that part of the island. He also promised the creation of specially targeted zones of focus for the security forces and state agencies in a new law enforcement initiative.

