Gov't takes steps to curtail malaria

The Ministry of Health is undertaking measures to curtail the onset of malaria following reports of two cases surfacing in Jamaica that were identified by local health authorities at the start of the year. The National Public Health Laboratory confirmed one case on January 5, while the second, which was reported by a private laboratory on January 6, is awaiting the results of retesting on blood samples from persons coming into contact with that individual.

