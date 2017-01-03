Gov't pumps more resources to cramp crime

Members of Parliament's Public Administration and Appropriations Committee will today comb through the First Supplementary Estimates of Expenditure which contains an additional $6.8 billion for public debt servicing and an extra $5.9 billion for the Ministry of National Security, even as the Jamaican Government pumps more resources into fighting the stubborn crime wave that has been battering the country. With a revised $592.7 billion in the Supplementary Estimates that was tabled yesterday by Finance and the Public Service Minister Audley Shaw in Gordon House, the Government plans to spend $12.8 billion more than the $579.9 billion approved in May 2016 by Parliament for the 2016-2017 financial year.

