Gov't pumps more resources to cramp crime
Members of Parliament's Public Administration and Appropriations Committee will today comb through the First Supplementary Estimates of Expenditure which contains an additional $6.8 billion for public debt servicing and an extra $5.9 billion for the Ministry of National Security, even as the Jamaican Government pumps more resources into fighting the stubborn crime wave that has been battering the country. With a revised $592.7 billion in the Supplementary Estimates that was tabled yesterday by Finance and the Public Service Minister Audley Shaw in Gordon House, the Government plans to spend $12.8 billion more than the $579.9 billion approved in May 2016 by Parliament for the 2016-2017 financial year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC