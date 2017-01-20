goes to Jamaica
Betty and Lynn Bridenstine of Lattasburg, shown with their copy of The Daily Record, recently enjoyed a trip to Montego Bay, Jamaica to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.
