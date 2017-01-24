Future of U.S. LGBT envoy remains unc...

Future of U.S. LGBT envoy remains unclear

The Trump administration has not publicly commented on whether it plans to eliminate the position of special U.S. envoy to promote LGBT and intersex rights abroad. Former Secretary of State John Kerry in 2015 announced the creation of the position within the State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor.

