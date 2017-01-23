Former Moravian President and VP Arre...

Former Moravian President and VP Arrested In Sex Scandal

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Former Moravian President Paul Gardner and his deputy Jermaine Gibson have been both arrested and charged with carnal abuse and indecent assault. The attorney-at-law representing the men told OBSERVER ONLINE that his clients said the accusations are being done "out of sheer malice, with the intention of destroying their good name."

