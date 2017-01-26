Former Jamaican minister suggests cooperation beyond CARICOM to boost regional economy
Opposition spokesman on finance and planning and former minister of finance of Jamaica, Dr Peter Phillips, has proposed that Caribbean governments and private sector extend economic cooperation beyond the Caribbean Community in order to bring about greater economic growth and lasting social progress for the people of the region. "We need to actively integrate the Dominican Republic, Haiti to a greater degree, and selectively those other Latin American countries bordering on the Caribbean.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC