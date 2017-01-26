Former Jamaican minister suggests coo...

Former Jamaican minister suggests cooperation beyond CARICOM to boost regional economy

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Opposition spokesman on finance and planning and former minister of finance of Jamaica, Dr Peter Phillips, has proposed that Caribbean governments and private sector extend economic cooperation beyond the Caribbean Community in order to bring about greater economic growth and lasting social progress for the people of the region. "We need to actively integrate the Dominican Republic, Haiti to a greater degree, and selectively those other Latin American countries bordering on the Caribbean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,977 • Total comments across all topics: 278,294,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC