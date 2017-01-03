Following release from prison... Anju...

Following release from prison... Anju Blaxx explores solo artiste career

Well-known dancehall producer Anju Blaxx ended 2016 as a featured producer on one of alternate hip-hop's most controversial albums. Now, the producer begins this year with a slew of new projects in mind, as well as the intention to expand his profession into becoming a disc jock and a solo performer.

