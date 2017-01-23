Farewell, Obama; Hello, Trump
Within a few minutes, last Friday, the United States of America, the most powerful country in the world, said farewell to former President Barack Obama and inaugurated their new president, Donald Trump. According to the polls, Barack Obama is exiting with one of the highest favourability ratings of recent presidents, while Donald Trump is entering the White House with the lowest since polling on this began 45 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC