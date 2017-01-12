Dramatic rescue

Dramatic rescue

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

They were not necessarily minding their own business, as many Jamaicans seem to do when criminal activities are taking place. But the brave conduct of security guards employed by KingAlarm security company led to the seizure of two guns, the arrest of an alleged robber, the recovery of a television set, and might have saved the lives of five Jamaicans at a time when they could have, as the Jamaican saying goes, turned a blind eye.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,603 • Total comments across all topics: 277,925,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC