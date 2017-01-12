Dramatic rescue

They were not necessarily minding their own business, as many Jamaicans seem to do when criminal activities are taking place. But the brave conduct of security guards employed by KingAlarm security company led to the seizure of two guns, the arrest of an alleged robber, the recovery of a television set, and might have saved the lives of five Jamaicans at a time when they could have, as the Jamaican saying goes, turned a blind eye.

