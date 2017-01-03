Culture in 1977, Admiral Bailey in 19...

Culture in 1977, Admiral Bailey in 1987, Spragga in 1997

The first full week of 2017 is coming up, and what will happen in Jamaican popular music is anyone's guess. However, in previous weeks, there have been songs that are centred around the seventh year of the decade, including Culture's Two Sevens Clash , Admiral Bailey's Think Me Did Done and Me a De Danger, and Spragga Benz's 98 .

Chicago, IL

