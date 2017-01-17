CSF and CAS Host Two STEM Teacher Training Workshops in Jamaica
The Caribbean Science Foundation and the Caribbean Academy of Sciences jointly hosted STEM Teacher Training Workshops for primary school teachers at the Genesis Academy, Kingston then at the Wexford Hotel, Montego Bay. The workshops were made possible by grant funding from the Embassy of the United States of America to Jamaica, as well as through the cooperation of the Ministry of Education of Jamaica.
