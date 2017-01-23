Construction of four hotels to create 5000 jobs
Five thousand Jamaicans are expected to gain employment in the tourism industry through the construction of four hotels, to cost some US$250 million, over the coming months. Addressing the press launch of a revitalised 'Spruce Up Jamaica' initiative at the Devonshire, Devon House, St Andrew yesterday, Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, said both temporary and permanent job opportunities will be available from the investments.
