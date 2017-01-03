Conman's VAT fraud funded life of lux...

Conman's VAT fraud funded life of luxury including holidays in Jamaica

Phillip Scott-Crawford fleeced the taxpayer by making eight claims for repayment of VAT on three non-existent businesses, Bradford Crown Court was told yesterday. Scott-Crawford, who had 15 previous convictions for fraud and dishonesty offences, closed down the car hire companies after registering them for VAT and claiming a total of A 39,355 back, prosecutor Kate Batty said.

Chicago, IL

