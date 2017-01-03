Caricel woes grow - US turns up heat,...

Caricel woes grow - US turns up heat, allegedly provides evidence to Gov't

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gleaner

The United States government, through its embassy here, has reportedly turned over 'hard evidence' to the Andrew Holness administration on why it should revoke the spectrum licence to Symbiote Investments Limited, the Jamaican company that wants to become a provider of telecoms services. However, except for its weighing into the issue publicly through a November post on social media site Twitter, where it shared concerns of the Office of the Contractor General, Jamaica's main anti-corruption arm, the embassy has not publicly said exactly what is driving its concerns about Symbiote, which trades as Caricel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,554 • Total comments across all topics: 277,649,843

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC