Caricel woes grow - US turns up heat, allegedly provides evidence to Gov't

The United States government, through its embassy here, has reportedly turned over 'hard evidence' to the Andrew Holness administration on why it should revoke the spectrum licence to Symbiote Investments Limited, the Jamaican company that wants to become a provider of telecoms services. However, except for its weighing into the issue publicly through a November post on social media site Twitter, where it shared concerns of the Office of the Contractor General, Jamaica's main anti-corruption arm, the embassy has not publicly said exactly what is driving its concerns about Symbiote, which trades as Caricel.

