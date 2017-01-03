Caricel heads to court in battle to k...

Caricel heads to court in battle to keep cellular licence

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Lawyers for the embattled Symbiote Investments Limited are gearing up for a battle with the Government this Thursday in the company's bid to keep its cellular licence received in September last year. Bert Samuels from the firm Knight, Junor & Samuels confirmed today that an application is before the Jamaican Supreme Court challenging a letter from the Spectrum Management Authority advising of an investigation relating to the licence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,716 • Total comments across all topics: 277,605,045

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC