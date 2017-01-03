Caricel heads to court in battle to keep cellular licence

Lawyers for the embattled Symbiote Investments Limited are gearing up for a battle with the Government this Thursday in the company's bid to keep its cellular licence received in September last year. Bert Samuels from the firm Knight, Junor & Samuels confirmed today that an application is before the Jamaican Supreme Court challenging a letter from the Spectrum Management Authority advising of an investigation relating to the licence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.