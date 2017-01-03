Caribbean Airlines announces flight c...

Caribbean Airlines announces flight changes after Florida airport shooting

15 hrs ago

Caribbean Airlines says some of its flights have been affected following today's shooting incident in terminal two at the Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale. Five people died and others were injured when a gunman opened fire as people awaited their bags from the carousel inside the airport.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 33,719 • Total comments across all topics: 277,688,027

