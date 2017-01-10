Caribbean 2017: Ones to watch

Caribbean 2017: Ones to watch

Based on visitor gains and the debut of properties, coupled with an increase in airlift and a diminished concern over Zika for most travelers, here are several islands and destinations to keep an eye on this year. Look for Kingston to emerge as a cultural hub of Jamaica, what with the new Peter Tosh Museum, which honors the Jamaican reggae singer who was killed in 1987.

