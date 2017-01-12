Canadian woman wanted in cruelty case...

Canadian woman wanted in cruelty case reportedly living in Jamaica

A woman wanted in connection with one of the biggest seizures of animals on the Prairies has left Canada and is living in Jamaica, according to animal welfare workers there. That's where she is wanted on charges of injuring or endangering animals, after more than 200 dogs were taken from her property in Milk River, Alta., two years ago.

Chicago, IL

