Business, consumer - confidence break election curse

Managing director of Market Research Services Limited Don anderson speaks with Vice-President at NCB Capital Market Herbert Hall and Chairman of the Jamaica Conference Board Lloyd Distant at the presentation of the 4th Quarter 2016 Business and Consumer Confidence Indices held at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston. There was a sustained level of optimism and confidence in the Jamaican economy across both businesses and consumers in 2016, breaking the trend of dramatic declines in the post-election periods throughout the 15 years that the surveys have been conducted.

