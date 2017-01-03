Bob Marley, before he was an icon

Bob Marley, before he was an icon

WHEN Esther Anderson, the co-founder of Island Records, first heard him sing in a hotel room in Kingston in 1972, she knew she had not seen the likes of Bob Marley before. She also knew that she had found a kindred spirit: someone who shared her love of Rastafarianism and sought to bring those ideals to others.

Chicago, IL

