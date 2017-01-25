Battered and bruised, the Moravian

Unitas Fratum Jamaica, better known as the Moravian Church in Jamaica, is facing perhaps its greatest crisis in the 260 years since the followers of John Hus set up shop in the island. The sex scandal which has rocked the church after Rev Rupert Clarke was charged with carnal abuse of a 15-year-old girl, and deepened with further allegations against two of its most prominent leaders, has opened gushing wounds hardly expected of a body that has kept its head focused on its spiritual work and maintained squeaky clean hands throughout the long years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.