Bartlett signs agreement for Jamaica ...

Bartlett signs agreement for Jamaica to host UNWTO Conference in November

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gleaner

Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization , Taleb Rifai shakes hands with Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett and Senior Vice-President at Chemonics International, Jeffrey Wuorinen, after the signing of the agreement. Jamaica will host the conference to commemorate the 2017 United Nations World Tourism Organization's International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,548 • Total comments across all topics: 278,073,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC