Bartlett signs agreement for Jamaica to host UNWTO Conference in November
Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization , Taleb Rifai shakes hands with Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett and Senior Vice-President at Chemonics International, Jeffrey Wuorinen, after the signing of the agreement. Jamaica will host the conference to commemorate the 2017 United Nations World Tourism Organization's International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC