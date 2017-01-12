Baptist minister replaces Moravian as prayer breakfast speaker

CHAIRMAN of the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast Committee Rev Dr Stevenson Samuels announced that Rev Dr Burchell Taylor, pastor of the Bethel Baptist Church in Kingston, will be the new speaker at the Dr Taylor replaces Moravian Bishop Stanley Clarke, who withdrew as speaker last week because of a sex scandal rocking his organisation. "Rev Taylor has had a long and distinguished record of service to the church in Jamaica and to the wider Jamaican community.

