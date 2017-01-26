Aubyn Hill raises questions about JPS monopoly

Government senator Aubyn Hill says he is concerned that the Jamaica Public Service Company energy licence, granted shortly before the general election of February 25, 2016, is inconsistent with international trends and would lead to entrenching the company's "near monopoly" of the energy sector. Senator Hill said that there are several issues of concern, and some would seem to be opposed to the interest of Jamaicans and the efficiency of electricity production and distribution in the country.

