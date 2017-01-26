Aubyn Hill raises questions about JPS...

Aubyn Hill raises questions about JPS monopoly

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Government senator Aubyn Hill says he is concerned that the Jamaica Public Service Company energy licence, granted shortly before the general election of February 25, 2016, is inconsistent with international trends and would lead to entrenching the company's "near monopoly" of the energy sector. Senator Hill said that there are several issues of concern, and some would seem to be opposed to the interest of Jamaicans and the efficiency of electricity production and distribution in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,806 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC