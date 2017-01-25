ARC Manufacturing expands markets int...

ARC Manufacturing expands markets into the Caribbean - Panama next as ...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gleaner

Norman Horne's building materials company ARC Manufactu-ring Limited is taking incremental steps into new regional markets, and is now preparing its next shipment of nails and ARC is already doing business in another Caribbean country, although that too is fairly new, as it opens up distribution channels for materials manufactured at its Kingston plant. "We actually started shipping both nails and zinc from the last quarter of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,221 • Total comments across all topics: 278,260,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC