American sentenced to 15-months for lottery scamming
A 26-year-old American man, who was sentenced to two concurrent 15-month prison terms at hard labour for his involvement in lottery scamming last December, was again brought before the Montego Bay Circuit Court for possession of identity information of other people with intent on Tuesday. He has been identified as Randy Alexander Mulraine, a resident of Brooklyn, New York.
