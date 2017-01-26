All set for fourth serving of MoBaya s chamber FFAD

All is now set for the much-anticipated fourth staging of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fashion, Food and Dance at The Shoppes at Rose Hall in St James on Saturday. "This event will outclass all others before, with the splendid line-up of professionals and surprise entertaining acts from well-known Montegonians," said Joy Clark, the event chair, who was in charge of the inaugural staging of FFAD in 2004.

