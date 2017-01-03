Airport mayhem

Airport mayhem

An arriving airline passenger pulled a gun from his luggage and opened fire in the baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale airport yesterday, killing five people and wounding eight before throwing his weapon down and lying spread-eagle on the ground, authorities and witnesses said. A number of Jamaican migrants work at the airport, while dozens of other Jamaican use it daily on flights from Kingston and Montego Bay.

Chicago, IL

