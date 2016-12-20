A New Year of great possibilities... ...

A New Year of great possibilities... and no need to fear Donald Trump

2 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

We here in Jamaica and the Caribbean are about to embark on a New Year, one which offers extraordinary opportunities and possibilities for those who dare to dream big. I would like to encourage all of our countrymen to reach out with both arms stretched wide for a future filled with hope, a chance for new beginnings and the range of opportunities available to us in measures I believe have never been seen before.

Chicago, IL

